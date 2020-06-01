KS educators plan for uncertain future

Help is on its way, but reopening Kansas schools won’t be easy. With the state’s economy in free fall and Kansas COVID-19 cases still on the rise, educators are meeting in school districts across Kansas to plan for reopening schools this fall even though start-up dates remain uncertain.

Planning help is available from Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and federal legislation is ready to provide funds for school health safety and broadband technology.

Meanwhile, an Oklahoma state representative announced through his weekly report that the legislature’s budget reduction for the coming year “protected” schools because federal relief funds would fully offset Oklahoma’s three percent K-12 school funding reduction.