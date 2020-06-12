Menu Search Log in

LaTurner’s visit a good primer of political philosophies

Candidate help lays clear Republican platform on unemployment benefits.

By

Opinion

June 12, 2020 - 3:12 PM

Last week, Jake LaTurner, candidate for Congress, said he thought the additional $600 in unemployment benefits to help those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are a bad idea.

LaTurner gave two reasons:

1. They pull down the economy by depleting U.S. coffers, and,

Related
June 11, 2020
June 11, 2020
May 8, 2020
March 26, 2020
Trending