Let’s deal

There's no good reason Washington remains at a standstill while unemployed Americans suffer.

August 6, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Last Friday, the $600-per-week Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — an additional payment for desperate Americans above state unemployment checks — expired. The previous week saw the end of eviction protections for many renters.

As the coronavirus ravages more states than ever, things are getting worse.

Not only have jobless claims exceeded 1 million for 19 weeks in a row, the last two weeks saw mounting increases. In New York alone, 1.8 million are unemployed and nearly a million face potential eviction when state protections lapse.

