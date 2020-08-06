Let’s deal

Last Friday, the $600-per-week Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — an additional payment for desperate Americans above state unemployment checks — expired. The previous week saw the end of eviction protections for many renters.

As the coronavirus ravages more states than ever, things are getting worse.

Not only have jobless claims exceeded 1 million for 19 weeks in a row, the last two weeks saw mounting increases. In New York alone, 1.8 million are unemployed and nearly a million face potential eviction when state protections lapse.