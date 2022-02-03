 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Letter to the editor – February 3, 2022

Dear editor,

The Iola Planning Commission met Jan. 18 to consider rezoning to allow construction of 51 new apartments at the old Arkhaven site. I attended and spoke but I was unprepared. My apologies to the committee and those attending.

Iola would gain so much with the new apartments.  The biggest thing that has been mentioned is homes for workers in our industries.  That’s extremely important.  Our first priority at Iola Industries is to keep the industries that we already have.  Our industries need workers and those workers need places to live.

