Letter to the editor – January 9, 2021

Dear editor,

I think it is worth noting the only other time the physical seat of government was so attacked was in August 1814 toward the end of the War of 1812 when the British carried in torches and set the president’s residence, the Capitol and other buildings on fire.

Other demonstrations have occurred, as recently as last year, that caused more than a little concern to the seat of power — also the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist bombings — but nothing to compare to the British and Wednesday’s mob of far-right thugs.