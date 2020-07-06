Letter to the editor – July 6, 2020

Dear editor,

What are you grateful for living in Iola, Allen County, Kansas, United States of America, in celebrating our independence and our unique form of government in July of 2020?

As a life-long resident I’m grateful for a lot of local things, such as a fascinating history, plentiful work/jobs for people to be gainfully employed, good schools, good healthcare, effective city, county and state governments that have balanced budgets and forward-thinking leadership.