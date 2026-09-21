Letter to the editor – Sept. 22, 2026

To the editor:

If Ty Masterson is elected governor, it will be a disaster for public schools and public-school students in Kansas.

During his legislative career, Masterson has been an advocate for “school choice.” In 2025, he supported SB 75, a bill that would have provided a refundable tax credit for taxpayers with eligible dependent children not enrolled in a public school. The tax credit would be $8,000 for each eligible child enrolled in a private school accredited by the Kansas State Board of Education and $4,000 for each eligible child enrolled in a…