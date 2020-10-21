Letter to the Editor- October 21, 2020

Dear editor,
This election and what is happening in our nation is stressful for everyone. Iola is not immune. There have been some people in Iola who have used hate to show their opposition to both candidates.
The past two years I have observed something that I don’t like to see: the division of our country over politics. Yes, I know there are sides that are taken and that people feel strongly, but attacking others for their choice of a president should not be happening. We are the land of the free and home of the brave. I would never have thought this would happen to Iola.
I don’t care which side of the fence you are on. If your neighbor disagrees with you politically, then “let it be.” Don’t tear his signs down, don’t burn his hay bales. Have a discussion, but keep your voice down and your hands in your pockets.
My point is this: Americans have the inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, along with the freedom of speech. Even if people do not agree with other viewpoints, we have to step back, take a deep breath and realize your neighbor is not your enemy. He may have opinions different than yours, but we must accept that without malice.
Alzina Kress,
Iola, Kan.