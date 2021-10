Dear editor,

Being first and foremost in sports a baseball fan, I read with interest Tim Dahlburg’s column in Tuesday’s Register concerning his opinion that the Houston Astros, because of cheating a few years ago, should not be in the World Series. Instead, he hints, certain players should have been banned for their role in “stealing” signs from the L.A. Dodgers during a previous series.

Be that as it may, I find his rationale to be liberally dipped in sour grapes.