Letter to the editor – August 1, 2020

Dear editor,

I once again had to shake my head in disbelief at the absurdity of a Register editorial (“Schmidt weaponizing state constitution” July 27 edition).

What you glibly dismiss as “weaponizing” our constitution most of us call “respecting” or “defending” it. That’s in my job description, and your readers can rest assured I will keep doing it.

