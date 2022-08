Dear editor,

As of Sunday, Aug. 14, it has been six months since the Iola City Council voted unanimously to change the zoning from R-1 to R-2 in the neighborhood of the old Arkhaven nursing home so that it could be remodeled into an apartment complex.

What is the delay? Are there some problems with Rocky Meo of Meo Development LLC of DeSoto that have not been reported? Maybe Mr. Meo should be asked to come to a city council meeting to give an update on the project.