Letter to the editor – August 2, 2024

Dear editor,

I worked with Anthony Maness for over eight years as a social worker serving Allen County.

During this time I witnessed him in very difficult situations. He always showed care and consideration for others, regardless of the reason for the contact.

Maness showed ethical decision-making, remained calm in crisis, and was sacrificial with his time to ensure child safety.

Maness has a personality that facilitates collaboration to meet the needs of all Allen County residents.

Vote for Maness on Tuesday.

Thank you,

Stacie Tush,

Wichita, Kan.

