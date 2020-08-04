Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – August 4, 2020

Dear editor,

Does one size always fit all? In some cases, such as a statewide mandate to wear masks where social distancing cannot be maintained, the answer seems to be “yes.” I detest wearing a mask as much as the next person, but it is a protection for both me and the people with whom I come into contact. But is “one size fits all” the best solution for everything?

There are many who believe “one size fits all” works just fine in K-12 education. As a 43-year veteran of teaching, I agree and disagree. Up until the end of their sophomore year, students cover areas which are essential to survive in our society.

