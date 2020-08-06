Letter to the editor – August 6, 2020

Dear editor,
Many people have worked and spent much money, time and labor making great improvements in Humboldt. So why start tearing it down by adding more opportunities for drinkers to guzzle down the alcohol? It’s a sad situation when a business has to depend on alcohol to survive.
There used to be a beer joint in a building on the square. What did it benefit Humboldt?
