Letter to the editor – December 22, 2025

Dear editor,

I would like to thank the many volunteers and, most of all, our area residents who helped the Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign raise $3,648.69 the weekends of Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14 at the Iola Wal-Mart.

This money is added to those returning the inserts in The Iola Register, which to date has brought in $820, to help folks with utility and rent assistance.

The management of Wal-Mart has allowed our Kiwanis Club to set up the kettle at its entrance for many years.

Barb Leavitt and the Wesley United Methodist Church helps collect, count, and disperse funds to those in need.

Groups helping ring the bell this year were Iola High School FCCLA, IHS SADD, IHS StuCo, Marmaton Valley High School KAY Club, LaHarpe VFW & Auxiliary, Colony Christian Church youth group, and Square B, Prairie Rose and Iola City Slickers 4-H clubs.

Individual volunteers were Staci Talkington, Steve Green, Patrick Matarazzo, Jamie Jensen and fellow Kiwanians Frank Macner, Lonnie Larson, Mark Peters, Roger Carswell, and Max Turner — with Tina.

The annual campaign wouldn’t work, however, without the shoppers who give, big and small, to help brighten the lives of those less fortunate. We really appreciate it.

Those wishing to contribute still to the Salvation Army may do so by dropping donations off at the Wesley UMC’s west door.

Sincerely,

Bruce Symes

Iola Kiwanis Club