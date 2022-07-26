Letter to the editor – July 26, 2022

Dear editor,

I have contemplated responding to the editorial of July 5 and decided a few points need to be made.

Treatment of an ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage is not an abortion. Even the conservative Catholic church teaches this. Our attorney general has stated that Kansas law concurs. Abortion is the intional killing of an unborn child. Pregnant women will not be denied needed medical care. There may be some radicals in the legislature, but you cannot characterize a group by a few of its members.