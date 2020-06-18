Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – June 18, 2020

Dear editor,

In any group there are individuals who create a problem for the whole group; there are always a few slimewagons and malcontents unwilling to follow the guidelines. 

The majority of police officers are good and decent people who only seek to do their jobs and follow all the rules. 

Related
May 7, 2020
March 27, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 17, 2020
Trending