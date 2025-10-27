Letter to the editor – October 27, 2025

Dear editor,

This is to commend reporter Sarah Haney’s article, “A closer look at Medicare Advantage,” that appeared in the Oct. 25 edition of the Iola Register.

I recommend all seniors read the article, maybe even cut out the article and laminate it for safekeeping.

There are two things I don’t particularly enjoy about this time of year. One is colder weather; the other is the constant flood of Medicare Open Enrollment television advertisements.

Most all of those ads are for Medicare Advantage plans, also called Medicare Part C. To be clear, Medicare Advantage Plans have their place.

Sarah Haney’s article makes a balanced presentation between it and its alternative, Original Medicare Supplement Insurance (also called Medigap).

There are places for each. My concern having reached retirement age several years ago has been for equal information on both types of plans.

As the article mentions Medicare Advantage, “for starters, it’s not Medicare.”

I suggest it would be more honest if it were called Medicare Alternative.

It is not processed by the federal government.

As the article notes, “It is offered by private insurance companies.”

“With Original Medicare, you can see almost any doctor in the U.S. Only about 1% of providers do not accept it.”

That is not so with Medicare Advantage.

“With Original Medicare, if your doctor says you need something, it’s covered.”

“With Medicare Advantage, one is limited to the providers” in your plan’s area, “and because it is private insurance, you often need prior authorization.”

The final comment here is about one item not mentioned in the newspaper article.

It applies for those approaching age 65 and can be very important.