Letter to the editor – October 28, 2024

Dear editor,

Not so many years ago, during a previous election cycle, I submitted a letter to you or your predecessor regarding the race for Allen County Sheriff. As an employee of Allen County and, specifically, the Sheriff’s Office, I felt at that time — and still do — that the information I was presenting could present a danger to my employment, myself or my family, or bring a negative light on the employees of the County.

You may recall that the 2020 election involved the sitting elected sheriff and a sitting elected county commissioner. The cycle before involved the same elected sitting sheriff facing other individuals who were quietly supported by the same commissioner who would later run for that office in 2020.

I presented my case for anonymity and was denied; the standard and appropriate reasonings, which I begrudgingly accepted, were cited.

I do believe that people stating facts about a situation and expecting a resulting action, whether real or emotional, should be held directly accountable in almost all situations. As a law enforcement officer, I am keenly aware that many people would rather remain silent than associate their name with reporting something they think is wrong out of fear of being ostracized, retaliation, or just the simple embarrassment of being recognized for speaking out for what they thought was the right thing to do while others think different or stand by and do nothing. It’s frustrating as a cop, but off-duty, as a citizen, it is a very real feeling, and I understand it. I felt I couldn’t risk putting my name on my editorial submission, retracted it, and slunk away as a coward. I was angry and embarrassed, though only I and you (the editor) would ever know what had happened.

Like others, I was surprised when I read the Oct. 17, 2024, letter to the editor regarding a national race and discussing the involved national candidates. The submitter identified themselves only by their political party and revealed they were a local business owner with employees. They cited their fear of retaliation, which was printed.

The fact that the protected submitter was talking about national politics and not anything directly local was readily apparent. My frustration from years ago resurfaced, and I cannot recall another time in recent memory when there was an “anonymous” editorial in the Register.

That said, as I wrap this up, I have little of any consequence to try to sway how anyone votes on any matters in Allen County this election cycle, let alone influence how one of the few remaining daily newspapers in Kansas conducts business. However, I will say a few more things and sign my name underneath (my political affiliation doesn’t matter).

I have worked with and for Bryan Murphy for over 20 years, the last 12 with him as Allen County Sheriff. As I have in previous years, I supported and campaigned with him in this year’s primary election. However, the Republican voters did not choose Sheriff Murphy in the primary election.

I have worked with Anthony Maness since my first “real” call, which was at a joint search warrant in Carlyle in the summer of 2001. Like Sheriff Murphy, I have literally trusted Anthony with my life, car keys, and wallet. I have trusted them both to protect me and my family over the past two decades, as they have done for you and those inside and outside Allen County’s borders. I will continue to trust both without reservation.

I don’t care who you, the newspaper, or anyone supported in the primary in any race; it’s over with. I thank Bryan Murphy for allowing me to serve under his leadership and look forward to the opportunities that Anthony Maness will give us all, including this newspaper and other media. If they haven’t yet, I encourage everyone eligible to get out there and vote. Now is the time to be Americans, to proudly vote for who we want to be our leader(s) without reservation or hesitation.

We shouldn’t have to worry about retaliation, embarrassment, or shame — but unfortunately, I understand it’s real.

Thank you for allowing me this forum.

Sincerely,

Daren Kellerman