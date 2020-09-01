Menu Search Log in

Letter to the Editor — September 1, 2020

Dear editor,

This is to encourage the leaders of Black Lives Matter protest marches to work with their local police department to identify and prosecute any protesters who choose to engage in violent actions 

I suggest that six of the leaders meet with the police before the street march, and outline how to handle any violent actions.

