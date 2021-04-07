 | Thu, Apr 08, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Local mask mandate effective in that it sent message virus is real

Even when mask mandates are not enforced — as they weren’t in Allen County — they send the message that leaders respect the science that the coronavirus is a serious threat to public health and as such they want to protect citizens as much as possible.

By

Opinion

April 7, 2021 - 9:31 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly puts on a mask after a news conference on June 22. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

Allen County commissioners backed off Tuesday from mandating face masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19 to simply “recommending” that people maintain the practice.

Commissioners took their cue from state leaders who last week overruled Gov. Laura Kelly’s request that counties impose the mandates until health officials declare the coronavirus is no longer a threat to the general public.

Health experts have their fingers crossed that easing up on public safety measures won’t incur a spike in new infections.

Related
December 30, 2020
July 10, 2020
July 6, 2020
July 2, 2020
Most Popular