Local mask mandate effective in that it sent message virus is real

Allen County commissioners backed off Tuesday from mandating face masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19 to simply “recommending” that people maintain the practice.

Commissioners took their cue from state leaders who last week overruled Gov. Laura Kelly’s request that counties impose the mandates until health officials declare the coronavirus is no longer a threat to the general public.

Health experts have their fingers crossed that easing up on public safety measures won’t incur a spike in new infections.