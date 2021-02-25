Local vaccine clinics need our help in spreading the word

We’re hoping for a big turnout at today’s vaccine clinic to guard against COVID-19.

For a community to be protected, it’s recommended that 70-90% of adults be inoculated as soon as possible.

The vaccines available locally — manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna — require two doses, separated by several weeks. Health professionals say the interval does not have to be exact, but the second shot should not come any sooner than the recommended time frame or else it will compromise its effectiveness.