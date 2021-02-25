Menu Search Log in

Local vaccine clinics need our help in spreading the word

We can all help the effort by getting vaccinated ourselves, helping others get the vaccine, and spreading the word. Conquering Covid is a shared responsibility in which we all have a role. 

February 25, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Volunteers helped Allen County residents into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Riverside Park last week. Temperatures are expected to be much more pleasant at Thursday’s clinic targeted for those age 75 and older. Register file photo

We’re hoping for a big turnout at today’s vaccine clinic to guard against COVID-19. 

For a community to be protected, it’s recommended that 70-90% of adults be inoculated as soon as possible. 

The vaccines available locally — manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna — require two doses, separated by several weeks. Health professionals say the interval does not have to be exact, but the second shot should not come any sooner than the recommended time frame or else it will compromise its effectiveness.

