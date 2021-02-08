Moran’s legacy at stake with trial

No one could ever accuse Sen. Jerry Moran of being anything less than who he is, a conservative Republican. He is pro-life, pro-gun, pro-America, but most importantly, Moran is pro-Constitution. He knows the responsibilities and duties that came with this job when he swore his oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and he has proven that he can fulfill it. Now, Kansans and all Americans need Sen. Moran to show once again that he respects the Constitution and his oath of office.

While other Republican members of Congress were lauding false claims that the election was stolen, Sen. Moran was focused on his job. He did not acquiesce to pressure from others in his party to bend the knee and forfeit any sense of rationality. Rather than perpetuate dangerous lies and enable Trump, Moran focused on the responsibilities entrusted to him by his constituents.

This wasn’t the first time Sen. Moran showed independence and integrity, either. When President Trump proposed cutting funding for our troops — including from hospitals where our wounded soldiers get life-saving surgery and rehabilitation — Sen. Moran voted against it. Even though many Republicans supported the proposal, he knew that supporting American troops and doing the right thing came before partisan allegiance. And he’s showing that same down-to-earth responsibility again.