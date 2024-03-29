Nicodemus: The last all-Black town in the West

Wagon wheel impressions still mark the earth of the western Kansas prairie, where, beginning in 1877, Black former slaves journeyed across the plains. Those ruts, a physical reminder of the former slaves’ brave and challenging escape from new post-Reconstruction oppressions in the American South, and their dreams of true independence, self-determination and self-governance.
But wagon wheel ruts aren’t the only reminder of that dream; they lead to the small, unincorporated community of Nicodemus, Kansas, the oldest, and last remaining, all Black town in the American West.
Angela Bates is a fourth-generation descendent and historian of the community’s original settlers. Bates has dedicated much of her life to preserving and sharing the story of her hometown, her community and her ancestors.