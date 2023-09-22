On new shoes and lightning bolts

It was dark as I drove home after last night’s discussion at Iola Public Library. Hard to believe it’s already fall; the days are shorter, the pulsing scream of cicadas a mere memory.

Just as I was pulling onto Cottonwood, a series of lightning bolts flashed across the sky, lighting up everything around me as bright as high noon. It was an incredible sight, the clouds framed by an intense burst of light.

I got home and waited outside my car for more of the display, but nothing came. It was just that, a flicker of brilliance, and then it was gone.