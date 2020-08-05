Opportunities amid a pandemic

Ah, to be Jeff Bezos. Amazon’s founder, the richest man to have ever walked the earth, is now personally worth more than such marquee names as Nike and McDonald’s.

Bezos’ net wealth also exceeds Starbucks, is greater than the market capitalization of 13 of the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average and eclipses “the vast majority of the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 companies,” according to news reports.

How astonishing is it that one man can amass $180 billion in net wealth and significantly add to his fortune during a pandemic? Who would have thought that Fortune 500 companies would be rounding errors in Jeff Bezos’ portfolio? Or that a hefty divorce agreement made his ex-wife a multi-, multi-, multibillionaire but did not send him clipping coupons for the grocery store?