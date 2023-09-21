 | Thu, Sep 21, 2023
Planned cut to VA funding for ambulances would harm our nation’s veterans

As a former major general and an Air Force and Army veteran, I was taught along with my fellow soldiers to leave no one behind. To move ahead with this cut would likely have the effect of leaving many thousands behind.

By

Opinion

September 21, 2023 - 4:52 PM

Sgt. 1st Class Keith Greenwood salutes during a Veterans Day event at Soldier Field on Nov. 11, 2022, in Chicago. Veterans Affairs plans to slash reimbursements for the ambulances that transport veterans to medical facilities. Photo by Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Unless stopped, the Department of Veterans Affairs is set to knock over a domino that may drastically harm veterans’ health care and then spread to the general community.

In a cost-cutting measure on track to take effect early next year, the VA plans to sever a critical link between veterans and medical facilities by significantly slashing reimbursements for the ambulances that transport them. Today, many veterans rely on ambulances for transportation because they are staffed by emergency medical technicians trained to monitor their medical condition.

Too many veterans simply do not have the financial resources or the support network necessary to arrange and pay for transportation to a medical facility where treatment is provided. Confronted with costs that run into thousands of dollars — the Chicago Fire Department charges more than $1,500 for a one-way ambulance ride — many or our neediest veterans may simply forgo receiving care.

