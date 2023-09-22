Repairing older homes will save lives

Extreme heat causes thousands of unnecessary deaths each year in the United States. And due to climate change, heat waves are becoming more common. This summer, for example, Phoenix had a record 31 straight days with temperatures hitting 110 degrees or higher.

Having an airtight home with decent insulation and functioning air conditioning protects people from the ravages of heat in these times. Increasingly, however, people lack such protections. The median age of homes is over 41 years, and in some older Rustbelt cities over half the homes are over 80 years old. Older housing is not airtight and often lacks adequate air conditioning, and low-income households typically lack the funds to address these issues.

How did we get here? Although never stated as official policy, the basic approach in the United States for providing affordable housing has been to subsidize the construction of new homes for affluent households. The housing that the well-off leave behind, the policy assumes, will then filter down to lower income households. As older housing deteriorates, it becomes more “affordable.”