Restore America’s integrity on November 3

We can start this process by rejecting the dishonestly and division of the last four years and support Joe Biden over Donald Trump for president.

By

Opinion

October 30, 2020 - 1:38 PM

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on August 31 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

As president, Donald Trump has accomplished some of his agenda. He pushed for a big tax cut to juice the economy, he has cut regulation and has restricted immigration (although there is no wall paid for by Mexico).

We don’t think too much of the above, but give him credit for following through on some campaign promises.

Trump is, as his supporters often point out, not a politician. He suffers from personality flaws, many admit, but he loves the country and is doing his best for it.

