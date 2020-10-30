Restore America’s integrity on November 3

As president, Donald Trump has accomplished some of his agenda. He pushed for a big tax cut to juice the economy, he has cut regulation and has restricted immigration (although there is no wall paid for by Mexico).

We don’t think too much of the above, but give him credit for following through on some campaign promises.

Trump is, as his supporters often point out, not a politician. He suffers from personality flaws, many admit, but he loves the country and is doing his best for it.