Rural Kansans in danger of losing their clout

There has long been an east-west tension in Kansas.
It’s not as obvious as the partisan hostility that plagues our politics, but it’s been a factor in Kansas’ government — and has helped define our character — for more than a century.
The split might be more aptly described today as an urban-rural divide, with a splash of geographic animosity tossed in for extra tang.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives