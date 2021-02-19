Menu Search Log in

Sen. Moran: You sold out Kansas’ Greatest Generation

Did those sons of America dedicate their ultimate sacrifice to allow a lying, tyranny-inciting president to go unpunished and be allowed to run for public office again?

By

Opinion

February 19, 2021 - 12:00 PM

Doug Nelson and his father, the Rev. Harold Nelson, a veteran of World War II. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Dear Sen. Moran,

During our childhood, you and I grew up near each other. You in Rooks County, me in Phillips County. Though you are a year older, we may have even lined up on the line of scrimmage across from each other during a junior high football game. As a preacher’s kid, I moved a few times around the state. However, both our homes were guided by teachers, coaches, uncles, aunts and parents of the Greatest Generation. 

Like many of the surviving Kansans of that generation, my father is nearing 100 years old. Here in  America’s Breadbasket, like the majority of his peers, my father is dedicated to the Party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ike, Dole and You. His father and grandfather, like many immigrant families to Kansas, found refuge in T.R.’s commitment to the immigrant dream in America. Their commitment to the GOP never wavered. 

