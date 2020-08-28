Menu Search Log in

Singing our praises, softly

"Congratulations to the Register crew for recently winning the 2020 Awards of Excellence in the Kansas Press Association’s annual competition."

By

Opinion

August 28, 2020 - 1:54 PM

I’m always interested in the psychology of awarding praise.

Too much, and it can create a bloated ego. Too little, and you risk damaging someone’s self-esteem.

Parents, especially, have a fine line to walk with such tender egos at stake. It’s a hard-knock life out there, you say, so at least at home let children think they walk on water. 

Related
June 30, 2020
October 31, 2019
May 15, 2015
November 21, 2011
Trending