Speaker should have used contracting virus as a public health message

"Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman acted irresponsibly when he failed to fully inform colleagues and the state that he had been treated for COVID-19 in mid-July."

August 12, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman acted irresponsibly when he failed to fully inform colleagues and the state that he had been treated for COVID-19 in mid-July.

Ryckman’s silence may have endangered others.

More importantly, his failure to announce his illness robbed colleagues of their ability to decide for themselves if meeting with Ryckman in person was safe.

