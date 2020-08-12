Speaker should have used contracting virus as a public health message

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman acted irresponsibly when he failed to fully inform colleagues and the state that he had been treated for COVID-19 in mid-July.
Ryckman’s silence may have endangered others.
More importantly, his failure to announce his illness robbed colleagues of their ability to decide for themselves if meeting with Ryckman in person was safe.
