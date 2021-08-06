 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
Stopping the Delta variant: mandates and institutions

With 'madness afoot' in relation to vaccine resistance, the government must make an intervention across all sectors.

Opinion

August 6, 2021 - 1:08 PM

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

“There is a madness afoot here, and only government can make a difference,” said James Sanders, a New York state senator whose Queens district had one of the highest rates of death from COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic and now has one of the highest rates of unvaccinated people in the city.

Madness afoot, indeed. And our governmental, non-profit, and private sectors must all respond.

Whether it’s KU, McDonald’s, school districts or Via Christi, our largest and most powerful institutions, public and private, simply must mandate that their staff and students get vaccinated as a condition of employment or educational status. No ifs, ands, or buts.

