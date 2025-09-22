Ted Cruz sounds free speech alarm

Most Republicans are afraid of uttering even a syllable of disapproval about the Trump Administration, so kudos to Ted Cruz for noticing the danger from Brendan Carr’s use of regulatory threats to stifle free speech.

The Texas Senator used his podcast on Friday to criticize Mr. Carr, who runs the Federal Communications Commission, for his threats against Disney, its ABC network and its station affiliates if they didn’t punish Jimmy Kimmel. Disney then pulled the late-night host off the air “indefinitely.”

Mr. Carr “says, ‘We can do this the easy way or we can do this the hard way,’” Mr. Cruz told his listeners, quoting Mr. Carr. “That’s right out of ‘Goodfellas.’ That’s right out of a mafioso coming into a bar going, ‘Nice bar you have here. It’d be a shame if something happened to it.’”

The Senator added that he’s no fan of Mr. Kimmel, but he warned conservatives that government power abused in this way won’t hurt only the left. “What [Mr. Carr] said there is dangerous as hell,” Mr. Cruz continued. “It might feel good right now to threaten Jimmy Kimmel, but when it is used to silence every conservative in America, we will regret it.”

That’s exactly right. Mr. Carr used to understand this too, and he criticized Democrats for using government power to censor conservatives when he was a commissioner in the FCC minority. But now that he’s chairman, he follows the whims of the White House.

In more good news, Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick backed up Mr. Cruz’s remarks on X on Friday evening. “Agree with Senator Cruz. Good riddance to Jimmy Kimmel and his disgusting rhetoric. Ted also raises important concerns about the comments of the FCC chairman,” Mr. McCormick wrote.

These are Senators with solid conservative credentials defending an important principle of liberty that conservatives embraced before President Trump’s second term. We’d add that Mr. Cruz has in recent years emerged as a rare Member of Congress willing to defend free-market economic policies in his post as Chairman of the Commerce Committee.

As Mr. Trump and his appointees escalate their use of government to punish opponents and coerce business, Republicans will have to decide if they want to rubber stamp this misuse of regulatory and prosecutorial power. If they do, they won’t have grounds to complain when the same screws are turned on them by the next Democratic President.

— The Wall Street Journal