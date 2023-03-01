The danger of empowering radicals

Loath as we are to grant attention to reprehensible Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the latest head-spinning pronouncement from the Georgia Republican demands discussion — if only for what it says about the House speaker who empowered her after rescuing her from irrelevance. Greene says red states and blue states need a “national divorce.” In red states, she suggests, only “tax payers” would be allowed to vote, effectively disenfranchising millions of lower-income Americans. She would also prevent people who move from blue states to red states from voting for five years, presumably to clear their minds of blue-state ideas.

Thus Greene says the quiet part out loud: Today’s political right is hostile to the very concept of free and open elections and is itching to control them. She also confirms that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, political hostage that he is, has elevated an anti-constitutional, anti-democracy, un-American crank to a position of significant and dangerous national influence.

Greene, of course, is the QAnon-coddling conspiracy theorist and white-nationalist sympathizer who once posited that California wildfires were caused by a space-based laser controlled by Jewish investors. She also voiced support for violence against Democrats, prompting her removal from committees when Democrats controlled the House.