The Democratic costs of COVID-19 to Kansas

It’s been around 100 days since the COVID-19 pandemic officially arrived in Kansas, bringing fears both physical and economic to every corner of the state. What have we learned?

Russell Fox

On the positive side, we know that the dramatic precautions of closing businesses and schools likely made a big difference: the number of Kansas’s coronavirus-related deaths and active cases are less than many were worryingly predicting back in mid-March.

But on the negative side, we also know that our elected leaders did not fully rise to meet the divisiveness and confusion which the pandemic brought with it. Instead, the past three months saw many in Topeka, for different reasons, either acquiescing to a distrust in the democratic process — or in some unfortunate cases, actively promoting it.