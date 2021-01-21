To-do list for Kansas legislators

The Kansas Legislature returned to Topeka last week, and the state and nation in January 2021 looks nothing like the state and nation of January 2020.

Last year at this time, we had no inkling of the pandemic that would soon cast a cloud. We had no idea of the political disruptions that would eventually shake our country. No one knew, and indeed that’s the point. The months to come are a mystery, and while we can make some general predictions, who knows what’s really in store.

This all leads us to approach the topic of legislative priorities with humility. We forge onward, however, in the belief that state government can make a real difference for all Kansans.