Trump deserves credit for race for vaccine

Go away and hide, President Trump, because you botched the handling of COVID-19 except for one teensy thing, starting Operation Warp Speed to develop vaccines faster than history allows. Well, yes, the Pfizer Inc. pharmaceutical company right now has the leading one and pretty soon it could start protecting as many as 25 million lives. But look, Warp Speed is only providing $1.95 billion to the company for millions of doses it plans to distribute for free around the country, and therefore, you should admit guilt, hide your head in shame and take no credit for saving anyone.

Jay Ambrose, formerly with Scripps Howard News Service, is a TNS op-ed writer. (TNS)

It is amazing, utterly amazing that, no matter what Trump accomplishes, he hasn’t done it, at least not in the eyes of regressive progressives, pseudo-intellectuals and some supposedly fair media analysts forever putting monster masks on friendly facts. And yet, for all of his front-page flubs, he has moved decisively and with impact on the virus from early on and has perhaps done nothing more important than instituting the Warp Speed adventure in answer to a sad issue.

That issue would be that finding a vaccine to stop a killer germ can often take four, five, 10 or 15 years if one is ever found at all. Phooey, said Trump, as he and his team worked with governmental agencies, scientists, universities and eager-beaver foreign and national pharmaceutical companies to get a reputable vaccine and get it in a hurry. It was almost as if Trump transmitted his own relentless energy into the project as unneeded regulatory hindrances were removed from the scene and new, more efficient methods of checking safety and effectiveness were developed.