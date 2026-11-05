US ownership of stocks turns into socialism really fast
Anytime government fingers get into private business it creates room for corruption. And that room is getting bigger by the day.
Amid current political whines about socialism, with good reason aimed mostly at the Democratic Party, a sleeper series of actions are cause for concern.
The Trump administration has bought stock in several private companies, some of which are doing big business with the U.S. Government.
Although it is not entirely without precedent, earlier buys into private companies have been limited to a railroad linked to U.S. construction of the Panama in 1903, and during America’s startup the government owned temporary stock in two federally chartered banks.
Rudy Taylor – Taylor Newspapers
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