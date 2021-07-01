 | Thu, Jul 01, 2021
US political dysfunction emboldens China

Chinese leaders clearly think the United States is careening towards decline, while the structure their own government puts them in position to surge past their American rivals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then-U.S Vice President Joe Biden inside the Great Hall of the People on Dec. 4, 2013, in Beijing. On Feb. 10, 2021, Biden spoke with Xi for the first time since becoming president. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images/TNS)

In the coming days, the United States and China will be celebrating two big birthdays, light-years apart in their message.

On July 1, Beijing will put on a massive celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at a secret 1921 meeting in Shanghai.

“Follow the Party Forever” is now the CCP’s slogan, as President (for life) Xi Jinping touts China’s swift rise from poverty to great power status. News media and movies are filled with coverage of China’s triumphs, while anyone who dissents is silenced. Xi has made clear he now sees China as equal to a declining United States.

