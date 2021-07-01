US political dysfunction emboldens China

In the coming days, the United States and China will be celebrating two big birthdays, light-years apart in their message.

On July 1, Beijing will put on a massive celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at a secret 1921 meeting in Shanghai.

“Follow the Party Forever” is now the CCP’s slogan, as President (for life) Xi Jinping touts China’s swift rise from poverty to great power status. News media and movies are filled with coverage of China’s triumphs, while anyone who dissents is silenced. Xi has made clear he now sees China as equal to a declining United States.