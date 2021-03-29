Voter suppression: The real election fraud

So it begins. Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, last week signed into law a raft of new restrictions clearly designed to make voting more difficult for minorities, urban-dwellers and others likely to vote for Democrats. Georgia thus becomes the tip of a long spear of pending red-state voter-suppression laws predicated on former President Donald Trump’s big election-fraud lie. Missouri is among that shameful lineup, with legislative Republicans here pushing yet another solution-in-search-of-a-problem measure to require photo identification for voting and other unnecessary burdens.

There should no longer be any question about what’s going on here: The GOP, having determined that free and fair elections no longer work in its favor, is engaged in a national campaign to undermine voter access on a scope not seen since the days of Jim Crow. Stopping them should be a national priority for Democrats, Republicans of conscience and anyone else who still believes in democracy.

Outside the alternate reality that is MAGA-world, the facts about last year’s presidential election aren’t in dispute: It was the most closely watched, diligently reviewed national election in U.S. history, with dozens of judges and countless state Republican election officials investigating one Trumpian fraud claim after another, and finding not one iota of evidence of even significant voter fraud — let alone the massive fraud that would have been necessary to negate Joe Biden’s 7-million-vote victory over Donald Trump.