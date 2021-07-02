 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
We can do this

Vaccination against COVID-19 is still the most important way you can battle the pandemic.

July 2, 2021 - 1:08 PM

At Rady Children's Hospital on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, health care workers receive their first of two doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Arlene Huezo, LVN inoculates Hazel Reyes, Medical Assistant with the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.

The vaccines prevent nearly 100 percent of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, and now, everyone age 12 and older in the United States is eligible to be vaccinated for free, regardless of citizenship status. In fact, over 170 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.

