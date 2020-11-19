When telling the truth is costly

As soon as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security distributed a statement defending the integrity of the 2020 election, calling it “the most secure in American history,” two things were certain: President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud were exposed as totally false. And somebody was going to get fired.

The other shoe came thudding to the floor on Tuesday evening when Trump announced the abrupt dismissal of Christopher Krebs, America’s top cybersecurity official.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate,” the president tweeted, “in that there were massive improprieties and fraud — including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed … votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated.”