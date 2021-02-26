Where’s the beef in voter fraud claims?

I recently wrote a column discussing how baseless claims of widespread and systematic voter fraud hurt democracy in Kansas.
Readers statewide sent me thoughtful feedback. Some was positive, like the Republican county clerk who thanked me for defending local election officials. I want to engage here, though, with common themes from the negative feedback.
One theme: Kansans don’t trust our elections.
