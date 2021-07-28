Why is Suellentrop’s DUI case moving so slowly?

Gene Suellentrop’s high-speed chase on Interstate 70 is sure getting slow-played in the courts.

After his arrest last March for DUI, high-speed wrong-way driving and attempting to elude law enforcement, Suellentrop’s Kansas Senate colleagues said the then-Senate majority leader deserved due process. But four months later, the process seems pretty darn overdue. The case can’t even get scheduled for a scheduling hearing, odd as that sounds.

Shawnee County District Court in Topeka tried to get the case on a Criminal Assignment Docket in June, then earlier this month, and will try again “by agreement of the parties” Aug. 5. Again, even that is just a hearing to get the case scheduled for real hearings.