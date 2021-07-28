 | Wed, Jul 28, 2021
Why is Suellentrop’s DUI case moving so slowly?

Former Senate leader Gene Suellentrop was arrested for driving the wrong way at high speeds while drinking. So why isn't this serious case moving more apace?

July 28, 2021 - 7:42 AM

Gene Suellentrop’s high-speed chase on Interstate 70 is sure getting slow-played in the courts.

After his arrest last March for DUI, high-speed wrong-way driving and attempting to elude law enforcement, Suellentrop’s Kansas Senate colleagues said the then-Senate majority leader deserved due process. But four months later, the process seems pretty darn overdue. The case can’t even get scheduled for a scheduling hearing, odd as that sounds.

Shawnee County District Court in Topeka tried to get the case on a Criminal Assignment Docket in June, then earlier this month, and will try again “by agreement of the parties” Aug. 5. Again, even that is just a hearing to get the case scheduled for real hearings.

