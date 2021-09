Wilbur Lee Smith, age 84, Fort Scott, formerly of Pleasanton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial will be in the Trading Post Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Schneider Pleasanton Chapel. Contributions are suggested to Integrity Hospice, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 525, Pleasanton, KS 66075.