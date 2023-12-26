 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
World’s dictators held harmless with crackdowns on political dissidents

Data shows that the world’s political detention cells remain full. The Fred Hiatt Program to Free Political Prisoners works by raising public awareness of political detainees, by assisting discreet legal efforts on their behalf and by aiding their families.

A man is arrested during a protest against the communist government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. Thousands of Cubans took part in the rare protests, chanting “Down with the dictatorship” and “We want liberty.” Today, hundreds are still behind bars on charges related to their participation to the protests. Photo by Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Fred Hiatt, the Washington Post’s longtime editorial page editor, made human rights his journalistic passion. News of authoritarian abuses and atrocities seemed to affect him personally. You could see how much he cared in the expressions on his face when he would learn that a political dissident had gone to prison — or, indeed, when one had been set free.

And so it is entirely appropriate that Freedom House, the venerable human rights advocacy organization, has named its campaign to help political prisoners and hold authoritarian regimes accountable in Mr. Hiatt’s honor.

Free Them All: The Fred Hiatt Program to Free Political Prisoners will work by raising public awareness of political detainees, by assisting discreet legal efforts on their behalf and by aiding their families. We are proud, and grateful, for this testament to our late colleague.

