World’s dictators held harmless with crackdowns on political dissidents

Fred Hiatt, the Washington Post’s longtime editorial page editor, made human rights his journalistic passion. News of authoritarian abuses and atrocities seemed to affect him personally. You could see how much he cared in the expressions on his face when he would learn that a political dissident had gone to prison — or, indeed, when one had been set free.

And so it is entirely appropriate that Freedom House, the venerable human rights advocacy organization, has named its campaign to help political prisoners and hold authoritarian regimes accountable in Mr. Hiatt’s honor.

Free Them All: The Fred Hiatt Program to Free Political Prisoners will work by raising public awareness of political detainees, by assisting discreet legal efforts on their behalf and by aiding their families. We are proud, and grateful, for this testament to our late colleague.