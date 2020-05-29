Yockey brothers a memorable pair

On a summer morning in 1961 I wished I was fishing. Instead, I was beside the old water cooling tower north of Monarch’s cement plant pulling on a thick rubberized suit and bulky headgear.

This was my first day working for the Marley Company, which had contracted to spray a chemical on the redwood louvers and insides of the tower — more like a huge wood box — to protect them from water damage.

Clinkers are the essential binding units in cement. To make clinkers, a mixture of limestone and clay is heated in a kiln at temperatures exceeding 3,000 degrees.