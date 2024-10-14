Photo Contest

Have the Spookiest Halloween yard decorations around? Here’s your chance to prove it and share with the community!

This contest is open to all Allen County properties, whether it’s your home, apartment or business. We’ll publish the best 10 photos in our Tuesday, October 29 newspaper.

Community members will vote for the best Halloween decoration through our website, via email at [email protected] or by calling our office at (620) 365-2111 between Tuesday, October 29 and Thursday, October 31.

The winner of Allen County’s spookiest house will be announced on Friday, November 1, and their name and photo will be published in our Saturday, November 2 newspaper.

The winner will receive a $50 gift card and a Register T-shirt.

To participate, just fill out the form and submit your photo. Thank you for participating!